Dangers still lurk 20 years after Washington's last big earthquake

“But we still have a lot of unreinforced masonry buildings that will be death traps, not just to the people inside but to people outside in the streets. We’re better off than we used to be, but we still have a long ways to go.”

When, not if

By digging in marshes and sampling sea sediments, researchers have determined that magnitude 9 quakes occur on the Cascade Subduction Zone on average every 500 years or so. The last one struck on January 27, 1700. But they occur irregularly, separated by as many as 1,000 years and as few as 200 years.

Given that irregularity, seismologists estimate there is about a 15% chance that the next magnitude 9 Cascadia earthquake will occur in the next 50 years, Steele said.

Recent work by Oregon State University researcher Chris Goldfinger suggests magnitude 8 quakes might be a bit more common off the coast of Oregon. So the probability for one occurring along that segment of the subduction zone is about 25% to 30% in the next 50 years.

Scientists are no closer to predicting the big one or any other earthquake than they were two decades ago, even though they are far better equipped to predict its impacts, Steele said.