Crews put out Rainier mobile home fire
Rainier, Oregon fire

Columbia River Fire & Rescue tackle a fire on March 19 around Columbia River Highway and Laurelwood in Rainier. 

 Contributed photo

Fire crews extinguished a mobile home fire during the early hours of Friday in Rainier, Oregon.

No one was injured.

At 4:45 a.m., Friday, March 19, Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire around Columbia River Highway and Laurelwood.

The only occupant of the home was unharmed and the department's 11 crew members were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.

