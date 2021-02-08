Cowlitz, Wahkiakum investors seek local businesses to boost economy after COVID

Local investors are looking to fund Cowlitz County and Wahkiakum County businesses to build a resilient economy after COVID-19.
The Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments formed a the Lower Columbia Investment Network, or LCIN, to bring "businesses and entrepreneurs in need of capital with local investors interested in seeing their money improve the local community," according to a press release.
The network "builds wealth in the local community by keeping local capital rooted in the local economy," stated the press release.
Businesses interested in applying can attend the network's business application coaching sessions from 11 a.m.-noon, Wednesdays, Mach 3, 10, 17, and 24.
Visit www.cwcog.org to learn more. Apply at www.cwcog.org/economic/economic-plans-projects/#LIN.
