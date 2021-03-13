Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments seeks environmental consultant

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments is hiring an environmental consultant for review of the City of Kelso’s Shorelines Master Program.

Reviews are based on the requirements of the Shoreline Management Act, and related Washington Administrative Codes.

Those interested can obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal at the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments administration annex, 207 4th Ave. North, Kelso, Washington 98626.

For more information, contact Bill Fashing, executive director, at 360-577-3041 or bfashing@cwcog.org. Submittal requests are due to Fashing by 3 p.m., Friday, March 19.

Those who need an Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator can call 360-577-3041 by 5 p.m., March 17, and TDD users can call 800-833-6388 and ask the operator to dial 360-956-7575.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.