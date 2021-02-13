Cowlitz Tribe celebrates 21st anniversary of federal recognition

Every Valentine's Day, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has a different reason to celebrate.
Feb. 14 is the anniversary of the tribe's federal recognition, and this year marks 21 years since the tribe was able to reclaim their culture and land, which is located in what are now known as Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.
According to a press release from the tribe, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe viewed its 2000 federal recognition "as a belated acknowledgement of a cohesive culture spanning centuries."
"Without cover of federal status for generations, tribal members overcame tremendous obstacles while holding firm to their remembered past as one of the largest and richest tribes in what is now Washington state," stated the press release.
According to the U.S. Department of Interior Indian Affairs, a federally recognized tribe is "an American Indian or Alaska Native tribal entity recognized as having a government-to-government relationship with the United States." A federally recognized tribe can receive funding and services from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and other federal benefits, while still being self-governed.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is managed by an elected council. Throughout the year, tribal members participate in cultural events, such as smelt, salmon and river ceremonies, canoe journeys on major waterways with coastal tribes, and naming ceremonies, healings and celebrations where members drum and sing.
The tribe's annual Pow Wow "honors the spirit of all Cowlitz people, and is one of the largest events of its kind in Southwest Washington," stated a press release.
After centuries of existence, the tribe is still impacting the community today. The ilani Casino employs 1,500 people and, in 2020, the tribe donated more than $750,000 to those impacted by COVID-19.
“As a federally recognized tribe, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has made great inroads to self-sufficiency and vitality over the past 21 years,” said Philip Harju, chairman of the tribe. “We have been able to invest in projects that have become economic engines for our people — providing jobs and expanding health and human services. We are proud of the impact we are having among our members as well as for our neighbors and the broader Southwest Washington community."
Applying for federal recognition took decades and hundreds of pages of documentation to show proof of continual governance, according to a previous report by The Daily News. The tribe didn’t secure the 156 acres of land their ilani Casino now rests on until 2015, after facing opposition from Clark County, La Center card rooms and Confederate Tribes of the Grand Ronde.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe is one of 574 federally recognized American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and villages in the United States.
The mission of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is to preserve and honor the legacy of its elders and ancestors by empowering a tribal community that promotes social justice and economic well-being, secures aboriginal lands, respects culture and sovereignty, and fosters justice, freedom and mutual welfare.
For more information, visit cowlitz.org.