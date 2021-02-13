Cowlitz Tribe celebrates 21st anniversary of federal recognition

Every Valentine's Day, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has a different reason to celebrate.

Feb. 14 is the anniversary of the tribe's federal recognition, and this year marks 21 years since the tribe was able to reclaim their culture and land, which is located in what are now known as Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties.

According to a press release from the tribe, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe viewed its 2000 federal recognition "as a belated acknowledgement of a cohesive culture spanning centuries."

"Without cover of federal status for generations, tribal members overcame tremendous obstacles while holding firm to their remembered past as one of the largest and richest tribes in what is now Washington state," stated the press release.

According to the U.S. Department of Interior Indian Affairs, a federally recognized tribe is "an American Indian or Alaska Native tribal entity recognized as having a government-to-government relationship with the United States." A federally recognized tribe can receive funding and services from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and other federal benefits, while still being self-governed.