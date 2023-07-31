CASTLE ROCK — State Route 411 Cowlitz River Bridge is set to be closed for 24 hours starting Tuesday.

Work on the bridge, which is also known as the A Street Bridge or PH-10 Bridge, is set to run from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. No drivers or pedestrians will be able to cross for 24 hours.

During this time, crews are slated to pour the concrete deck on the nearly 60-year-old bridge that connects Castle Rock to the west side of the Cowlitz River. Overall construction is set to be complete by February.

Crews from the Hamilton Construction Company are working on multiple projects on the bridge.

The objective is to expand and replace the bridge deck while constructing a wider sidewalk on the north side. A pedestrian and bicycle-friendly traffic barriers will also be installed, and a new waterline will be built as part of the project.

Most closures will occur during the daytime, with some nighttime and weekend closures scheduled between 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.