Cowlitz PUD warns customers of scam
The Cowlitz Public Utility District is warning its customers that scam artists are masquerading as utility representatives seeking payments by phone.

The Cowlitz PUD issued a statement Nov. 30 reminding customers it would never call and demand payment. The utility said it had received reports of  someone trying to scam customers by "demanding payment and threatening immediate disconnect."

"Cowlitz PUD would never call a customer and demand payment. The PUD won't threaten to turn off power immediately, require payment over the phone or request you buy any type of prepaid card," a Monday afternoon Facebook post from Cowlitz PUD said.

The PUD asked that anyone who receives a questionable call about utility payments should hang up and call 360-423-2210 to report it. 

