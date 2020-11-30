Cowlitz PUD warns customers of scam

The Cowlitz Public Utility District is warning its customers that scam artists are masquerading as utility representatives seeking payments by phone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz PUD issued a statement Nov. 30 reminding customers it would never call and demand payment. The utility said it had received reports of someone trying to scam customers by "demanding payment and threatening immediate disconnect."

"Cowlitz PUD would never call a customer and demand payment. The PUD won't threaten to turn off power immediately, require payment over the phone or request you buy any type of prepaid card," a Monday afternoon Facebook post from Cowlitz PUD said.

The PUD asked that anyone who receives a questionable call about utility payments should hang up and call 360-423-2210 to report it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.