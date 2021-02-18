Cowlitz Indian Tribe member Rosalie Fish kicks off online educational series on equity, diversity and inclusion

Rosalie Fish, the collegiate distance runner, activist for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, will kick off an online educational series at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, speaking of resilience.

The Southwest Washington Equity Coalition is hosting 12 virtual “teach-ins,” or educational sessions, to identify goals, promote action and define change for topics like racial justice, health, public safety and housing.

For centuries, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe lived in what are now known as Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. It took generations for the tribe to be federally recognized, which allows them to receive some federal benefits while remaining self-governed on their land.

The March event will include a land acknowledgement led by Cowlitz Indian Tribe member Tanna Engdahl and comments from Clark College President Karin Edwards. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has also been invited to speak.