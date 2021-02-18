Cowlitz Indian Tribe member Rosalie Fish kicks off online educational series on equity, diversity and inclusion

Rosalie Fish, the collegiate distance runner, activist for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, will kick off an online educational series at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, speaking of resilience.
The Southwest Washington Equity Coalition is hosting 12 virtual “teach-ins,” or educational sessions, to identify goals, promote action and define change for topics like racial justice, health, public safety and housing.
For centuries, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe lived in what are now known as Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties. It took generations for the tribe to be federally recognized, which allows them to receive some federal benefits while remaining self-governed on their land.
The March event will include a land acknowledgement led by Cowlitz Indian Tribe member Tanna Engdahl and comments from Clark College President Karin Edwards. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has also been invited to speak.
Fish first made headlines in 2019 as a senior distance runner for Muckleshoot Tribal School with her face covered by a red handprint, and the letters “MMIW,” for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, running down her right leg.
According to the Urban Indian Health Institute, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, but only 116 cases were logged on the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database.
Each month, a new topic in the Southwest Washington Equity Coalition series will be discussed on Zoom. The schedule is:
April
- Advancing Equity in the Workplace
May
- Equitable Decision-Making
June
- Community Solutions to Policing
July
- Racism as a Public Health Crisis
August
- LGBTQIA+ Communities
September
- Immigrant Mental Health
October
- Food Sovereignty
November
- Tribal Communities
December
- Housing, Homelessness, and Gentrification
January 2022
- Authentic Community Engagement
February 2022
- Closing Teach-In
According to its website, Southwest Washington Equity Coalition includes organization and community leaders seeking to advance racial equity through policy advocacy, institutional change and creating an inclusive culture in southwest Washington.
To purchase tickets for the series, visit https://swecwa.org/teach_in. Group rates are available, and early registrations receive a 5% discount when using the code EQUITY by March 12. Scholarships are available for students and those in need.