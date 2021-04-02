Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates $50K to prevent child abuse and neglect

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe donated $50,000 March 25 to prevent abuse and neglect of American Indian and Alaska Native children.

The money will support the National Indian Child Welfare Association, a Portland-based nonprofit created in 1983 due to the need to train child welfare workers in native communities.

Philip Harju, chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, said the donation will strengthen generations to come.

"We are pleased to continue supporting the most vulnerable members of our community and to help ensure a brighter future for those we truly value — children and families," he said.

According to www.nicwa.org, native families are four times more likely to have children placed in foster care than white families. In 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted to help protect the rights of native children including involving their tribes and families in custody proceedings.

The donation was made through the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Statewide Fund, which was established in 2018 to support Washington and Oregon nonprofits.