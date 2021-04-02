 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates $50K to prevent child abuse and neglect
Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates $50K to prevent child abuse and neglect

Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Statewide Fund donation

Sarah Kastelic National Indian Child Welfare Association receives a check from Melissa Halverson and Suzanne Donaldson with the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Statewide Fund.

Contributed photo

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe donated $50,000 March 25 to prevent abuse and neglect of American Indian and Alaska Native children. 

The money will support the National Indian Child Welfare Association, a Portland-based nonprofit created in 1983 due to the need to train child welfare workers in native communities.

Philip Harju, chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, said the donation will strengthen generations to come. 

"We are pleased to continue supporting the most vulnerable members of our community and to help ensure a brighter future for those we truly value — children and families," he said. 

According to www.nicwa.org, native families are four times more likely to have children placed in foster care than white families. In 1978, the Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted to help protect the rights of native children including involving their tribes and families in custody proceedings. 

The donation was made through the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation Statewide Fund, which was established in 2018 to support Washington and Oregon nonprofits.

Suzanne Donaldson, with the fund, said the organization considers supporting the National Indian Child Welfare Association a privilege.

"Giving back to our community has long been an essential pillar of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe," she said. "We're honored to offer additional support for NICWA's vital work in these challenging times."

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe's land is located in what are now known as Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis and parts of Pierce, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties, and the tribe's reservation neighbors Ridgefield. The tribe includes 4,357 members.

