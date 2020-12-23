Cowlitz fire volunteer slain at work at PeaceHealth in Vancouver

“Our thoughts, support and prayers go out to her family. All of us grieve with them,” Zagariya’s employer, PeaceHealth, said in a written statement. “We are partnering with the Vancouver Police Department in this active investigation.”

PeaceHealth said it is committed to doing everything it can to keep its work environment safe for its caregivers, patients and visitors. Out of an abundance of caution, it is adding additional security at all entrances.

A GoFundMe for Zagariya’s family to cover her funeral expenses had raised more than $25,000 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“Liliya was an amazing and wonderful daughter, sister and friend. She lit up the room with her presence and always had a smile on her face,” the fundraising page reads. “Her death was so sudden and she was taken away from us so quickly, it is hard to grasp and comprehend all this at the moment. Though it is hard, we count it all as joy for we know that Liliya is with Jesus.”

Bound for fire academy

Zagariya was a volunteer emergency medical technician with Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. She received her national EMT certificate in January, according to the agency’s records.