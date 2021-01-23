Cowlitz County women celebrate Biden-Harris victory

A small group of women and men gathered Saturday at the Longview Civic Center Circle to celebrate the electoral success of Kamala Harris and other women.

“Democracy is a sacred and ongoing project and therefore there are many strides left to make,” said Longview City Councilwoman Hillary Strobel. “I won’t be giving up on celebrating our democracy and I know you won’t either.”

A local chapter of the national grass-roots organization Indivisible organized the event. The group had sponsored previous local Women’s Marches which have taken place around the same time for the past four years.

The first Women’s March was held in Washington D.C. and in cities around the country the day after President Donald Trump, who had made disparaging comments about women during his campaign, was inaugurated. This year, the celebration centered on his departure.

Several of the approximately 20 Longview attendees shared feelings of hope and relief at the end of the Trump presidency.

“I feel like I can breathe again,” said Becky Farvour.“ [But] we still have a lot we can do. Democracy isn’t something we can take for granted.”