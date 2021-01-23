Cowlitz County women celebrate Biden-Harris victory

A small group of women and men gathered Saturday at the Longview Civic Center Circle to celebrate the electoral success of Kamala Harris and other women.
“Democracy is a sacred and ongoing project and therefore there are many strides left to make,” said Longview City Councilwoman Hillary Strobel. “I won’t be giving up on celebrating our democracy and I know you won’t either.”
A local chapter of the national grass-roots organization Indivisible organized the event. The group had sponsored previous local Women’s Marches which have taken place around the same time for the past four years.
The first Women’s March was held in Washington D.C. and in cities around the country the day after President Donald Trump, who had made disparaging comments about women during his campaign, was inaugurated. This year, the celebration centered on his departure.
Several of the approximately 20 Longview attendees shared feelings of hope and relief at the end of the Trump presidency.
“I feel like I can breathe again,” said Becky Farvour.“ [But] we still have a lot we can do. Democracy isn’t something we can take for granted.”
The men and women celebrated the election of Vice President Kamala Harris and played her inaugural speech over loudspeakers.
Attendees held signs, while others were displayed around the gathering, with sayings such as “Women Supporting Women” and “Women United Will Never Be Divided.” One woman sold pink knitted hats that had been popular during the first Women’s March. Attendees sang “I am woman, hear me roar,” and danced.
In the year ahead, many looked forward to more rejoicing.
“I can’t wait for 2021 to be a total and complete celebration,” said Strobel.
Lower Columbia Indivisible’s Facebook page states the group supports “progressive values.” Member Sue Rutherford said the group keeps a watchful eye on all political parties to ensure they are working for voters. To join, email indivisibleLCI@gmail.com or contact them through Facebook.