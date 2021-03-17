Cowlitz County unemployment rates drop, extended federal benefits secured

Federal funds are providing a safety net for thousands of Cowlitz County residents, as other benefits — usually covered by the state — come to a close amid lower unemployment rates.
The January unemployment rate for Cowlitz County was 7.2% — nearly a point higher than both the state’s current average and the county’s average a year prior.
Since fewer Washingtonians are filing for unemployment, the federal government is closing the state's extended benefits, which trigger during emergencies like the pandemic and the 2007-09 recession.
Since the last week of 2020, the number of Cowlitz County initial unemployment claims — filed when workers first lose their jobs — has nearly halved.
The state reported 1,308 Cowlitz County residents filed initial or continued PUA unemployment claims from Feb. 28-March 6 and another 1,385 locals filed initial or continued PUEC unemployment claims for the same time period.
Initial and continued regular claims totaled 1,604 from Feb. 28 to March 6.
Cowlitz County workers in food service and accommodations filed the most unemployment claims in the latest week, followed by retail, construction, and health care and social assistance employees.
The end of state extended benefits comes as Congress secured additional federal funding to provide uninterrupted unemployment checks for thousands of county residents.
Unemployment normally is completely funded by the state, but the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic prompted allocating federal monies.
A $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package extended benefits for two federal programs: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, both of which were established by the CARES Act in March 2020.
Federal unemployment benefits were set to expire March 14, but the America Rescue Plan Act was signed March 11 to extend benefits through Sept. 6. In Washington state, unemployment filing periods end on Saturdays, so the extension will run through Sept. 4.
The nearly 2,800 Cowlitz County residents who filed for federal or state extended benefits in the latest week can continue to receive unemployment checks, including the extra $300 provided by the federal government per week.
The PUA offers unemployment benefits for workers who normally wouldn’t meet benefit qualifications, like working part-time.
The PUEC offers unemployment benefits for workers who have used their 6-month limit of filing regular unemployment state claims.
The state's extended benefits have been funded with federal monies, and kicked in when filers reached their PUEC claims quota. The new legislation will allow people to continue filing PUEC claims after the limit is reached.
According to Workforce Southwest Washington, the current online job postings in Cowlitz County mainly are for retail positions, followed by truck drivers, stockers, registered nurses and fast food workers.
Current local job openings from Workforce include manufacturing associates at Kalama's Steelscape, which supplies coated metal for construction, as well as certified nursing assistants at Community Home Health and Hospice and Amada Senior Care, both in Longview.
Workforce will host a virtual Cowlitz Wahkiakum Resource Fair for job openings and social service information from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 24. Register at https://bit.ly/3vxQxUE.
The state will also hold an eight-week remote training for entry-level medical administrators starting April 12. Contact klavalla@esd.wa.gov for more information.