Cowlitz County unemployment rates drop, extended federal benefits secured

Unemployment normally is completely funded by the state, but the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic prompted allocating federal monies.

A $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package extended benefits for two federal programs: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, both of which were established by the CARES Act in March 2020.

Federal unemployment benefits were set to expire March 14, but the America Rescue Plan Act was signed March 11 to extend benefits through Sept. 6. In Washington state, unemployment filing periods end on Saturdays, so the extension will run through Sept. 4.

The nearly 2,800 Cowlitz County residents who filed for federal or state extended benefits in the latest week can continue to receive unemployment checks, including the extra $300 provided by the federal government per week.

The PUA offers unemployment benefits for workers who normally wouldn’t meet benefit qualifications, like working part-time.

The PUEC offers unemployment benefits for workers who have used their 6-month limit of filing regular unemployment state claims.