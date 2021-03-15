 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County Tourism Grant applications open
Event organizers looking for extra money can apply for a Cowlitz County Tourism Grant.

The county has $50,000 to fund events in 2021 that attract visitors to the county for overnight stays.

Public and nonprofit agencies can apply. Typically, individual allocations range from $5,000-$10,000.

Submit applications by 4:30 p.m., April 7 to www.visitmtsthelens.com or by mail to the Cowlitz County Tourism Department, 1900 7th Ave., Longview, WA 98632.

Applicants will be notified if they were awarded funds by April 30 and funds will be available by Jan. 20.

For more information, call 360-577-3137 or email smithd@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

