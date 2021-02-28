Cowlitz County Sheriff's detectives arrest suspect in Feb. 27 shooting death near Castle Rock

Cowlitz County Sheriff's detectives Saturday evening arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man near Castle Rock earlier in the afternoon of Feb. 27, according to the sheriff's Facebook page.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office received a report earlier Saturday that a man had been shot at a residence on Porcupine Ln, near Castle Rock.

Deputies responded and reported they found the homeowner deceased inside the residence. Detectives said they are investigating this incident as a homicide and took a suspect into custody Saturday evening.

The suspect and victim were acquainted and there is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

"Due to this being an active investigation, further information will not be released at this time," the sheriff's office said in the statement.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Lorenzo Gladson at 360-577-3092.

Visit tdn.com for updates.

