Cowlitz County police dispell local serial killer rumors

Four death investigations in one month has prompted a flood of baseless rumors for local local law enforcement, including: A serial killer is on the loose ... six bodies have been found ... a killer is targeting the homeless.

Those are just some of the rumors Longview Police Captain Branden McNew has heard the past few weeks. The identities and causes of the deaths were not released in most cases until several days later.

Two cases now are closed: The death of a homeless man in Kelso was caused by hypothermia and the death of a Castle Rock homeowner resulted in an arrest on murder charges.

A body of a homeless woman found behind the Longview YMCA is being investigated as a homicide, and a body found near the Cowlitz River outside Kelso is being investigated as a “suspicious death,” according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

One fact is certain, said McNew: the four deaths have nothing to do with each other.

“We know of no link between the cases,” said McNew. “We have no evidence to believe they are related and, other than regionally seeing an increase in homicide investigations, there is no reason to believe any of them are related.”