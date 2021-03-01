Cowlitz County GOP committee asks Herrera Beutler to resign, takes a look at early 3rd District challengers for 2022

What’s at stake isn’t just a powerful public endorsement and the volunteers that go along with it, but thousands of dollars in campaign funds. Herrera Beutler received more than $1 million in television ads from national Republican campaign coffers in 2020. Also, Trump has amassed millions in campaign funds, with $200 million in donations this year, some of which he is expected to use to help take revenge on his 2021 GOP opponents in 2022.

There is money on the other side. The Center for Responsive Politics reported that a new anti-Trump group led by Republicans vows to raise $50 million to encourage lawmakers to break with Trump. “Behind the project is Defending Democracy Together, one of the biggest ‘dark money’ groups in the 2020 election cycle,” the center said in a report.

The new effort — the Republican Accountability Project — promises to use its cash to “ensure that ample resources are available for those principled Republicans who do the right thing and hold Trump accountable for inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

The first visible sign of the emerging intra-party battle appeared this month on Tennant Way in Longview, “Thank you, Rep. Herrera Beutler for defending the Constitution,” paid for by the accountability project.