Cowlitz County Girl Scouts move cookie sales from neighborhoods to websites

Girl Scouts have been selling to family and friends online since January, but the public sale runs March 1-24.

People who don’t know a Girl Scout personally, can visit www.girlscoutsww.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to order cookies from one of the 17 Cowlitz County troops and have orders shipped by mail, or delivered by a Girl Scout, who is recommended to knock, then back away from doors to prevent close contact. Free shipping started March 1.

Troops receive cookie orders at different times, so delivery by scouts varies. Nita and Carly received cookies last week and have delivered most of their current orders.

Locals can also look for Girl Scout cardboard signs hanging from their front doors. That means, a Girl Scout is in the neighborhood and the door hanger will explain how to order cookies online.

Both Nita and Carly are still shooting for their goals in the last few weeks, in addition to giving back.

“I like having a goal of selling 1,000 boxes every year,” said Carly, “and this year I’m donating boxes of cookies to the staff at my school because they work so hard to be our teachers and I want them to enjoy the cookies too.”