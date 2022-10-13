Cowlitz County fire departments encourage preparing for fires with free pizza, open houses

Melissa Wallace-Tischmacher's working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in her Kelso home awarded her a free surprise meal Wednesday.

That was how Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue kicked off celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, which encourages home fire preparation.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue teamed up with the Longview Domino's on Washington Way to help deliver meals like pizza and pasta to about two dozen area homes from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. If crews were OK'd to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, their orders were on the house.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Huff said two fire engines accompanied drivers and helped place smoke alarms in recommended locations in houses and installed a carbon monoxide detector in a home with gas appliances.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Fire Prevention Week began in 1922, and became a national observance in 1925 through a proclamation by U.S. President Calvin Coolidge. Through Saturday, fire departments across the country are promoting how to prepare for fires by planning escapes in advance and ensuring smoke alarms work.

The National Fire Protection Association says smoke alarms should be placed in each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of a home.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves said practicing escape routes can save minutes.

"In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” he said in a press release.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue is set to host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday at its main station at 701 Vine St. in Kelso. Huff said the event will include a demonstration on how fire crews put out car fires, as well as a demonstration on how to use a fire extinguisher. Free hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy will also be provided.

Longview event

The Longview Fire Department also plans to host an open house Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its station at 740 Commerce Avenue. Attendees can tour the station, fire engine and ambulance and see crews use the "jaws of life" on a car, according to a department press release. Children can squirt water from a fire hose and make their own fire safety buttons.

Longview Fire Marshal Jon Dunaway said fires burn hotter and larger in modern homes because they are comprised of materials like plastic and foam. Longview fire officials advice people to practice home fire drills at least twice a year, in both the day and night, and know at least two ways to escape every room.

“Having working smoke alarms and a home-fire escape plan greatly enhances your ability to get out of your home safely during a fire," Marshal said.