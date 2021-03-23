 Skip to main content
Cowlitz County deputies search for Lexington theft suspect
Cowlitz County deputies search for Lexington theft suspect

Lexington theft suspect

Cowlitz County deputies are searching for a suspect in a March 19 Lexington theft.

Contributed photo

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a March 19 Lexington theft.

The suspect is a white male. Deputies said he may be associated with a dark-colored, roughly late 1990s Ford truck.

Anyone with information should call 360-577-3092 about case A21-613.

