Cowlitz County coronavirus response team unveils new website

The Cowlitz County Incident Management Team has launched a new website to better communicate with residents about the local response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The website, www.cowlitzcovid19.com, includes frequently asked questions, important phone numbers, press releases and a place to make business-related inquiries, according to a press release. It also will include contact information for the media and community members.

Information on the website will be available in multiple languages.

Additional questions or suggestions can be sent to imt.pio@co.cowlitz.wa.us

