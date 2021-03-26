Cowlitz County commissioners to focus $21 million in federal pandemic relief on roads, broadband and jobs

Two Cowlitz County commissioners who favor limited government spending are tasked with deciding how about $21 million in federal pandemic relief will be spent in the county.
“When we get grants, it’s tax money we are taking from someone else — the future generations or our neighbors,” said Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Mortensen and Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber spoke at the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce virtual membership meeting Friday about the need to lift state restrictions to open the local economy so government grants aren’t needed.
Until restrictions loosen, the commissioners said they plan to use the federal funds for eligible local benefits, like upgrading county roads, improving access to broadband services and creating permanent jobs.
Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner also will help decide how to use the federal stimulus money, but could not attend the Friday meeting. No official decisions about disbursements have been made.
The newest round of pandemic relief comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law March 11.
According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a nonprofit that provides legal guidance to Washington governments, the first of two disbursement rounds will take place by May 10. Municipalities can use the funds for qualifying expenses through 2024.
Mortensen said he would like to return county homeowners’ property taxes with the federal funds, but the disbursement is not allowed.
Eligible expenses include providing hazard pay for private and public employees, supporting residents, business and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Weber said it is vital to "ensure adequate transportation for the raw materials to get to the (paper) mills and out to the customer."
He said the county commission already decided how to spend about $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds from the CARES Act, signed into law in March 2020. About $8 million went to supply county agencies with personal protective equipment, rent and utility assistance and business grants, he said.
Low-income residents of Cowlitz County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help paying their rent.
The main benefactors were the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the Lower Columbia Community Action Program. Weber said both should be awarded again.
“I want to be sure that as long as the state continues the unfair closures of businesses or prohibits evictions for nonpayment, we should continue the system of grant and assistance that the CEDC and CAP have gotten very efficient at dispensing,” he said.
Cowlitz County residents who need help paying past due utility bills have until the end of the month to contact the Lower Columbia Community A…
CARES funds also went to local school districts, Weber said, to cover virtual classroom training for teachers, equipment for students to access online classes and internet signal boosters to reach students in low-service areas.
He said the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments received a separate CARES Act planning grant to boost local investment and increase broadband access.
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a contract with the state Department of Commerce to accept $5.9 million in federal coronavirus r…
Despite the new funding, Weber said the negative impacts of the pandemic have been far-reaching.
"The premature closure in Cowlitz County of our schools, churches, museums, libraries, and, most of all, small businesses and restaurants, has been a catastrophe for thousands of Cowlitz County residents, economically, educationally, spiritually, and with regards to mental health and substance abuse," he said.