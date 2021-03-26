Cowlitz County commissioners to focus $21 million in federal pandemic relief on roads, broadband and jobs

Mortensen said he would like to return county homeowners’ property taxes with the federal funds, but the disbursement is not allowed.

Eligible expenses include providing hazard pay for private and public employees, supporting residents, business and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic, and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Weber said it is vital to "ensure adequate transportation for the raw materials to get to the (paper) mills and out to the customer."

He said the county commission already decided how to spend about $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds from the CARES Act, signed into law in March 2020. About $8 million went to supply county agencies with personal protective equipment, rent and utility assistance and business grants, he said.

The main benefactors were the Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the Lower Columbia Community Action Program. Weber said both should be awarded again.

“I want to be sure that as long as the state continues the unfair closures of businesses or prohibits evictions for nonpayment, we should continue the system of grant and assistance that the CEDC and CAP have gotten very efficient at dispensing,” he said.

