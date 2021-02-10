Cowlitz County catalytic converter thefts increase as global precious metals prices rise

A rash of catalytic converter thefts in recent months has targeted residential and commercial vehicles, including Kalama School District vans, a Woodland fire truck and customers at a Woodland auto repair shop.
In under five minutes, thieves can saw off catalytic converters underneath vehicles to sell to scrapyards for their precious metals, according to Kelso Police Officer Erik Swenningson.
Swenningson said thieves use hacksaws or cordless electric saws to remove the devices located on the outside of vehicles.
According to Cowlitz County dispatch calls, since November there have been 18 reports of stolen catalytic converters. Police in multiple agencies say more have been reported but not identified as catalytic converter thefts in the calls.
Of the 19 dispatch reports since November, nine occurred in Woodland, four in Longview, three in Kelso, two in Kalama, and one in Castle Rock. One of the reports in Kalama was in the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
Sgt. James Keller with the Woodland police said this year his department has seen five reports of catalytic converter thefts — one more than on the dispatch calls. In the five Woodland reports in 2021, eight devices were stolen and a ninth damaged.
Since 1975, every U.S. vehicle has been required to have a catalytic converter to minimize toxic pollutants produced by the exhaust system.
Catalytic converters don’t include markings to associate a device with a specific vehicle identification number, said Swenningson, so identifying a stolen device is “part of the problem.”
Kelso officers received a report of a catalytic converter taken from a church van on Feb. 8.
Chief Ralph Herrera with the Kalama police said two school district vans parked at the Kalama High School stadium had their catalytic converters reported stolen on Jan. 20.
Reed’s Automotive, a vehicle repair shop in Woodland, has had three reports of catalytic converter thefts on customers’ vehicles in the past three months.
On Dec. 28, a Cowlitz County fire station in Woodland reported a firetruck used to put out wildfires had its catalytic converter stolen.
Marc Wallace, president of GT Metals and Salvage said he has seen “a definite uptick in” catalytic converter sales at his Longview business as prices for the devices have “steadily climbed over the past two years.”
He said his company purchases catalytic converters to recycle precious metals inside the devices, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.
Reuters reports that auto makers need these precious metals to meet rising emission regulations across the globe, keeping the materials in high demand.
Rhodium’s price, for instance, has risen 3000% in the last five years and 1.5 kilograms costs almost $1 million today, according to Reuters.
Depending on the size and description of catalytic converters, Wallace said his staff will purchase the devices for $15-$800 and ship to refineries where they are melted. He said the exact quantity of precious metals in the converters cannot be determined until the devices are refined and the metals separated.
Keller said replacing one victim’s stolen converter from a new car will cost $2,500. That’s $1,700 more than the highest price the device could be sold for at Wallace’s business.
Keller questioned whether the rise in unemployment has contributed to the recent uptick in thefts in Woodland, from catalytic converters to shoplifting.
“I’d like to say it’s the result of the current economic times, with people being out of work,” said Keller. “They need money, but there’s no easy way to go about getting unemployment or funds, so they result to stealing.”
Trucks and vans tend to be targeted, likely because of the extra space to easily crawl underneath, said Keller.
A “recurring theme” of targets, said Swenningson, include Ford F-Series pickups and E-Series vans. According to dispatch reports, Toyota 4runners were also targeted twice within the last two months.
Swenningson advised drivers to park targeted vehicle types in garages or well-lit areas. If you have cameras outside your house, direct them to view both sides of vehicles to identify thieves from any angle, police advise.
“Hopefully somebody will see something and give us additional leads and information that we don’t already have,” he said.