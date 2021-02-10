Cowlitz County catalytic converter thefts increase as global precious metals prices rise

A rash of catalytic converter thefts in recent months has targeted residential and commercial vehicles, including Kalama School District vans, a Woodland fire truck and customers at a Woodland auto repair shop.

In under five minutes, thieves can saw off catalytic converters underneath vehicles to sell to scrapyards for their precious metals, according to Kelso Police Officer Erik Swenningson.

Swenningson said thieves use hacksaws or cordless electric saws to remove the devices located on the outside of vehicles.

According to Cowlitz County dispatch calls, since November there have been 18 reports of stolen catalytic converters. Police in multiple agencies say more have been reported but not identified as catalytic converter thefts in the calls.

Of the 19 dispatch reports since November, nine occurred in Woodland, four in Longview, three in Kelso, two in Kalama, and one in Castle Rock. One of the reports in Kalama was in the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

Sgt. James Keller with the Woodland police said this year his department has seen five reports of catalytic converter thefts — one more than on the dispatch calls. In the five Woodland reports in 2021, eight devices were stolen and a ninth damaged.