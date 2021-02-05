Cowlitz County businesses gear up for Valentine's Day during COVID-19 pandemic

Somehow, a global pandemic proved to be the perfect time for Ashley Calixtro to open a bakery inside her Kalama house.

“I’m already baking at I’m home because I’m home a lot,” said the new mother on maternity leave. “Why not bake for other people?”

Calixtro Bakery opened last month inside the mother of two’s 1,900 square-foot home. She offers individualized treats like cookies and cupcakes so portions don’t have to be touched by different people.

“It’s really easy because its single-served foods, it’s not a giant cake that everyone has to share,” said Calixtro. “It’s important to offer ways to make people feel safe.”

During this year’s socially distanced Valentine’s Day, area business owners are thinking of new ways loved ones can show affection to one another while staying safe. Last year, restrictions to protect Washingtonians from COVID-19 hadn’t taken effect on Feb. 14, but this year, health officials know, it’s not just love that’s in the air, but a contagious virus.

“I’m pretty amazed by how creative our local business are,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. “Somehow, some way, they are figuring out ways to create safer places so customers can buy products.”