Cowlitz County businesses gear up for Valentine's Day during COVID-19 pandemic

Somehow, a global pandemic proved to be the perfect time for Ashley Calixtro to open a bakery inside her Kalama house.
“I’m already baking at I’m home because I’m home a lot,” said the new mother on maternity leave. “Why not bake for other people?”
Calixtro Bakery opened last month inside the mother of two’s 1,900 square-foot home. She offers individualized treats like cookies and cupcakes so portions don’t have to be touched by different people.
“It’s really easy because its single-served foods, it’s not a giant cake that everyone has to share,” said Calixtro. “It’s important to offer ways to make people feel safe.”
During this year’s socially distanced Valentine’s Day, area business owners are thinking of new ways loved ones can show affection to one another while staying safe. Last year, restrictions to protect Washingtonians from COVID-19 hadn’t taken effect on Feb. 14, but this year, health officials know, it’s not just love that’s in the air, but a contagious virus.
“I’m pretty amazed by how creative our local business are,” said Bill Marcum, president of the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce. “Somehow, some way, they are figuring out ways to create safer places so customers can buy products.”
Since the pandemic, Storyboard Delights owner Eric Wright has turned his dining room into a book store, almost doubling the amount of book options he had before indoor dining was restricted by the state.
He also cut indoor chocolate-making classes and weekly swing dance lessons to meet safety guidelines.
Last Valentine’s Day, customers enjoyed a four-piece jazz band while sampling dessert flights in the Commerce Avenue café, but this year customers can grab Wright’s artisan chocolates and handmade pastries to go.
“We are hoping we can allow people to be present, together,” said Wright. “To take our chocolates and savor them at home.”
That includes a Valentine’s special of eight truffles, four chocolate hearts and four chocolate-covered strawberries for $45. Call 360-703-6255 or order online at storyboarddelights.com and pick up at the store or have most items delivered.
The staff specializes in making chocolate sculptures, like their Moby Dick chocolate bar with a carved white chocolate whale in the center.
At Calixtro’s bakery, she can package cookies, like chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, in individually wrapped cellophane. Her cupcakes, from cookies and cream to vanilla maple whiskey, are boxed in a container with individual cupcake slots.
The recipes are all original, she said, after years of practice on her family.
Calixtro’s husband helps package items and deliver and 5-year-old Addyson lends a hand when cooking for family, while 3-month-old Maverick supervises.
This Valentine’s Day, an office has already placed an order for cupcakes, which start at $25 a dozen. She also offers a half dozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $15, on the lower end, as well as a Valentine’s box of cupcakes, brownies, banana bread and more for $125, for a larger option.
Calixtro’s home kitchen follows state guidelines with a three-step sterilization process and food handler’s permit. Customers can order online at www.calixtrobakery.com and pick up curbside or have items delivered in the immediate area for a $10 charge.
At Red Leaf Organic coffee, customers can purchase a Valentine’s Day box of goodies from Feb. 12-14 while socially distanced through the drive thru. Visit their two locations in Longview, two in Woodland or one in Kelso to grab a $25 box of medium roast coffee, a coffee lovers sticker and two chocolate hearts. If you add $25 gift card in addition to the box, you get a free raspberry cookie while supplies last.
Offering Valentine’s Day options, said Wright, will hopefully bring some normalcy to the holiday.
“It’s not the same as [last year’s] jazz night,” he said, “but hopefully it’ll help out a little.”