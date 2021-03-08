Cowlitz Community Network receives grant to identify, close child care access gaps

Cowlitz Community Network Board Chair Michael O’Neill has heard families speak of their struggle to find child care in the county for the nearly a decade.
“One of the topics that just keeps coming up is child care,” said O’Neill, who has been with the organization since around 2012. “We’ve been hearing feedback from our partners about different types of things that cause people to get excluded from child care settings, or it’s hard to find and hard to access.”
To create solutions, O’Neill said the organization needs to understand how specific Cowlitz County families are affected by this “local child care crisis.”
The network, which is formed of local nonprofits, is identifying where child care access hits families the hardest, and using that information to find service holes and form targeted solutions to ensure greater access to child services while parents are working.
In late February, the Washington State Department of Commerce, along with a match from the Seattle Foundation, awarded the organization a $60,000 grant that will fund an online survey, a report of the findings and community collaborations to identify solutions.
The grant will cover this research, and projects formed from the information will require additional funds.
Through March, families can take an online survey about their individualized struggles with child care access at www.cowlitzcommunitynetwork.com/child-care. Local partner organizations like Youth and Family Link are encouraging and assisting families to take the survey for answers straight from those affected.
“The more information we have about what families really need, the better we are at meeting those needs,” said Youth and Family Link Executive Director Corie Dow-Kramer.
Dow-Kramer said the organization works with about 4,000 families on a regular basis, and currently runs an afterschool program in Kelso at Barnes, Catlin and Wallace elementary schools and Coweeman and Huntington middle schools.
“Afterschool programs aren’t really intended to be child care, they are intended to be extended learning,” she said. “But the reality is that a lot of parents need it to be child care.”
According to a February report from the Washington Child Care Collaborative Task Force, 34% of families lack child care in Cowlitz County.
Without accessing affordable child care, the report stated that 133,000 people are not included in Washington’s labor force. This has a ripple effect throughout the state, “resulting in an estimated $14.7 billion less in personal earnings, $56.8 billion less in business output, $34.8 billion lower Gross State Product, and over $1 billion in lost tax revenue annually.”
The reasons behind the lack of access vary. Dow-Kramer said some parents don’t work during the standard daycare hours of 6 a.m.-6 p.m., weekdays, leaving those with weekend or second shift jobs with little options.
O’Neill said income increases can cause parents to lose child care benefits in what he called a “benefit cliff, that makes it hard for some people to access child care.”
In January, 3rd District Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, whose district includes Cowlitz County, introduced a Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act in response to the shortage of affordable child care facilities and professionals, especially in rural areas.
This bipartisan legislation is intended to create a $100 million grant program to “address the growing crisis of child care accessibility and affordability,” a press release said. The grants could be used for training and retaining qualified professionals and to build or and expand child care centers.
“Prior to the pandemic, Southwest Washington was already considered a ‘child care desert,’ and COVID has only magnified that challenge for families here and across the country,” Herrera Beutler said in a press release.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) has also supported national legislation to increase child care access and affordability, noted O’Neill.
“This seems like a very appropriate and beneficial time for our community to be focusing on the child care crisis,” he said, “because there is the potential to connecting to some resources that might be coming down the line.”