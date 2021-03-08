Cowlitz Community Network receives grant to identify, close child care access gaps

Cowlitz Community Network Board Chair Michael O’Neill has heard families speak of their struggle to find child care in the county for the nearly a decade.

“One of the topics that just keeps coming up is child care,” said O’Neill, who has been with the organization since around 2012. “We’ve been hearing feedback from our partners about different types of things that cause people to get excluded from child care settings, or it’s hard to find and hard to access.”

To create solutions, O’Neill said the organization needs to understand how specific Cowlitz County families are affected by this “local child care crisis.”

The network, which is formed of local nonprofits, is identifying where child care access hits families the hardest, and using that information to find service holes and form targeted solutions to ensure greater access to child services while parents are working.

In late February, the Washington State Department of Commerce, along with a match from the Seattle Foundation, awarded the organization a $60,000 grant that will fund an online survey, a report of the findings and community collaborations to identify solutions.

The grant will cover this research, and projects formed from the information will require additional funds.