Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave retires after almost four decades with fire department

If you ask a doctor, Dave LaFave’s heart is on the mend.

But to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crew — as well as local, state and national industry leaders — there never has been a problem with Chief LaFave’s ability to care.

“His purpose in life was always, ‘How does it impact the citizens, how is whatever we’re doing making it better for the citizens?’” said retired Longview Fire Chief Phil Jurmu. “He’s always been about service.”

In 2013, LaFave was diagnosed with a rare disease called sarcoidosis, most common in 911 responders’ lungs and presumably caused by toxic chemicals inhalation, like at ground zero or fires.

LaFave’s sarcoidosis targets his heart, but as he heads into retirement after 38 years battling both local and national fires, his love for service has never been stronger.

“It has been an opportunity to serve, a privilege to serve and manage this investment by the community, which is how I’ve always looked at (the department),” he said.

LaFave has been fighting fires since he was a Kelso High School student, corralling prescribed burns set by local logging companies through the Future Farmers of America.