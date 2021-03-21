Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Dave LaFave retires after almost four decades with fire department

If you ask a doctor, Dave LaFave’s heart is on the mend.
But to the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue crew — as well as local, state and national industry leaders — there never has been a problem with Chief LaFave’s ability to care.
“His purpose in life was always, ‘How does it impact the citizens, how is whatever we’re doing making it better for the citizens?’” said retired Longview Fire Chief Phil Jurmu. “He’s always been about service.”
In 2013, LaFave was diagnosed with a rare disease called sarcoidosis, most common in 911 responders’ lungs and presumably caused by toxic chemicals inhalation, like at ground zero or fires.
LaFave’s sarcoidosis targets his heart, but as he heads into retirement after 38 years battling both local and national fires, his love for service has never been stronger.
“It has been an opportunity to serve, a privilege to serve and manage this investment by the community, which is how I’ve always looked at (the department),” he said.
LaFave has been fighting fires since he was a Kelso High School student, corralling prescribed burns set by local logging companies through the Future Farmers of America.
Two years after graduation, his career started “by accident,” LaFave said. First by following his two older brothers as a volunteer firefighter for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in 1983, then becoming a paid member two years later. He served as a captain, battalion chief and deputy chief of operations before becoming chief of the department in 2001.
When an explosion erupted at the Reynolds Metals plant in the 1980s, LaFave said he was on the scene.
When a landslide in East Kelso’s Aldercrest neighborhood destroyed over 100 homes in 1998, LaFave rushed to the site.
He was in command on the first engine when two freight trains collided head-on in Kelso in 1993, and thousands of gallons of diesel ignited and accident debris littered the nearby highway. As he headed out the door to the crash, his wife, whom he married in 1987, suggested he call for help.
“It’s one of those things, where, if someone says you need to call for help, the question is who do you call? We are the help,” he said.
National action
For Jurmu, the answer for backup has been LaFave himself. Jurmu, who served with the Longview Fire Department for about 25 years, said he and his industry coworker “were better together than apart,” as they shared knowledge and skills to build local emergency responses.
LaFave’s days battling prescribed wildfires as a teen laid the groundwork for him to become a national incident commander, where he managed emergency operations, including thousands of crew members and resources for wildfires, hurricanes and other emergencies throughout the county.
After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, LaFave helped form a base camp for relief workers in Mississippi and distributed food and water. He assisted during a 2018 volcano eruption in Hawaii and served as a liaison for the August 2020 North Complex fire in northern California that ignited more than a million acres.
David Thyne, fire chief in Maui, Hawaii, said LaFave used his knowledge combating large-scale emergencies to help build the Maui fire department and its incident response team. He said LaFave served as a mentor and encouraged having a “bias for action.”
“Meaning, you need to step forward and make it happen,” said Thyne. “He’s one of the most disciplined people I’ve ever met.”
LaFave shared those leadership skills at home as a founding member of the Washington State Fire Defense Board, which organizes regional fire responses with local agencies. He served on the Washington Fire Chief’s Board for more than 16 years and as chairman of the Cowlitz County EMS and Trauma Care Council for about 25 years.
Personal emergency
In the last seven years, LaFave faced his own emergency outside the department when he started battling the mysterious heart disease that left him needing dozens of electric shocks to restore his normal heartbeat. Eventually, he was added to a heart transplant list.
But he continued to work.
“Never have I once witnessed him doing something for himself,” said Jurmu. “When he got sick, it would have been easier for him to retire, but he just kept working because he was serving the public. That’s what he’s all about.”
By 2018, LaFave’s condition improved long enough to spend a few more years with his crew and plan his farewell.
“I didn’t think I’d be able to make my own decision to retire,” he said. “I thought, the way things were going … I would have to retire based on health issues.”
LaFave said he’s passing the baton to former Castle Rock Police Chief Scott Neves to provide a “different perspective” for the department, but the fire chief isn’t leaving the workforce for good. LaFave, 58, plans to work full time at his brother’s construction company, because he said he “still feels like I have something I can contribute.”
On April 1, LaFave will step inside the department’s main Kelso station for the last time as an employee, but his memories and friendships will carry on.
“I’ve been coming to the same place for over 35 years,” he said, “so there’s certainly some relationships I’ve developed here that will last beyond being here.”