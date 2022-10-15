 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue asks voters to pass levy in November

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue training

Volunteer firefighter Doug Stewart checks equipment in May at Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's headquarters in Kelso. Cowlitz 2, like agencies throughout the county, saw an increase in emergency calls from 2020 to 2021.

 Hayley Day

The largest fire department in Cowlitz County is asking the public to vote yes on a November ballot measure that would increase property taxes to cover staff and new equipment in light of increased emergency calls. 

If the measure passes in the Nov. 8 general election, property taxes would go from $0.97 to $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023, with an annual levy growth rate of up to 5% for the following five years to keep up with inflation.

The six-year levy lid lift would cost the owners of a $374,400 house in the 145-square-mile district about $500 in 2023, if approved.

The department has four stations, serving about 37,500 people in the city of Kelso and the unincorporated areas around the city of Longview, according to the department website. 

Chief Scott Neves said further funding will preserve current staffing, improve much-needed equipment, cover additional training and support infrastructure.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, emergency calls have increased by 2,000 since 2015, and firefighters have been operating emergency vehicles well past their suggested lifespan.

The levy funds would help the department continue to staff three stations 24/7, 365 days a year. Department paramedics can also transport patients to hospitals, "when private transport ambulances may have dangerous on scene arrival times," according to the department's statement in the Cowlitz County Voters Pamphlet. No levy rebuttal was submitted to the guide. 

According to department records, Cowlitz 2 receives more medical calls than fire calls. Department records say 62% of calls in 2021 were for EMS, while fire accounted for about 5.5% of calls. The most people who called for medical assistance in 2021 experienced a traumatic injury, like a car accident, or were sick or in pain.

Neves has another selling point: If Cowlitz County was properly equipped to combat fires, firefighters could not only save lives and property but also save district residents money on their insurance bills.

Fire ratings are used to estimate how well a fire department can extinguish blazes within their city or county limits. Insurance companies use those same ratings to determine how much to charge a customer. A class one rating often denotes outstanding property fire protection, and the district has a fire rating of three within the city of Kelso and nine inside the district but up to 5 to 7 miles from a station, according to the department's website. 

One of the main reasons for the levy request is to fight back inflationary prices on costs like fuel, personnel and vehicle maintenance, with 68% of the department’s expenses being spent on personnel.

Even with additional funds for staff, Neves said volunteer firefighters will always be needed because “they’re critical to our operations.”

Taxes only incorporate 36% of the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s budget, with 25% coming from the beginning balance and 20% from ambulance billing. Grants and contracts are additional revenue streams, Neves said. 

“We live well within our budget,” he said. 

The measure wasn't placed on the August primary ballots because officials decided the general election would be "the best place to connect with the voters," Neves added. 

