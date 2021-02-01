COVID-19 restrictions keep Cowlitz customers stuck outside, while Lewis opens indoor dining

But as of Monday, 15 minutes north of the Oasis Bar on I-5, diners can get out of the rain.

That’s what Ben Thomas did Monday afternoon, when he took a pit stop at Mrs. Beesley’s Burgers in Toledo, after a roughly four-hour drive from the Oregon Coast en route to his Whidbey Island home.

“The weather’s rough,” said Thomas. “It’s just nice to get off the road for a few minutes and get dry. It’s hard finding places to eat.”

The interstate traffic, said owner Julie Zion, typically drives the business which she said she has owned for about three years. The restaurant was founded in 1976.

During the pandemic, travel came to a halt, said Zion, and her business is $100,000 in the hole since 2019.

“We’re relieved that we are open,” she said.

Monday was the first day indoor dining at 25% capacity was allowed in Lewis County, and Mrs. Beesley’s Burgers staff saw four of their 10 afternoon customers choose to eat inside.

That includes Fletcher Drew of Olympia, who first started sipping the burger shack's handspun milkshakes in the '70s.

"I always stop here when I can," said the truck driver. "I might stop here more now."

