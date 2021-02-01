COVID-19 restrictions keep Cowlitz customers stuck outside, while Lewis opens indoor dining

Rain drizzled outside Oasis Bar in Castle Rock on Monday afternoon, but dinners still ate inside the heated back patio tents instead of the dining rooms.
The tents — costing roughly $14,000 — and heaters — another $800 — are just some of the costly changes owner Robin Frazer made to her restaurant since the state restricted indoor dining, first last spring, and then again this fall after opening in the summer.
“And now, they opened up Lewis County, which is right there,” she said as she pointed on the window. “It’s killing us because people want to sit inside.”
Customers can’t eat inside Frazer’s bar and restaurant because it sits in a region in Washington where Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan doesn’t allow indoor dining. Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, and Klickitat counties comprise the southwest region, which has not met criteria — including a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — to lift indoor dining restrictions.
Last week, the west region — Lewis, Thurston, Pacific and Grays Harbor — has cleared benchmarks to place them in the next phase.
But as of Monday, 15 minutes north of the Oasis Bar on I-5, diners can get out of the rain.
That’s what Ben Thomas did Monday afternoon, when he took a pit stop at Mrs. Beesley’s Burgers in Toledo, after a roughly four-hour drive from the Oregon Coast en route to his Whidbey Island home.
“The weather’s rough,” said Thomas. “It’s just nice to get off the road for a few minutes and get dry. It’s hard finding places to eat.”
The interstate traffic, said owner Julie Zion, typically drives the business which she said she has owned for about three years. The restaurant was founded in 1976.
During the pandemic, travel came to a halt, said Zion, and her business is $100,000 in the hole since 2019.
“We’re relieved that we are open,” she said.
Monday was the first day indoor dining at 25% capacity was allowed in Lewis County, and Mrs. Beesley’s Burgers staff saw four of their 10 afternoon customers choose to eat inside.
That includes Fletcher Drew of Olympia, who first started sipping the burger shack's handspun milkshakes in the '70s.
"I always stop here when I can," said the truck driver. "I might stop here more now."
Zion said her business completely closed for six weeks during the first shutdown in March. During the shutdown, she gave staff gas and food money to get by when some of their unemployment funds didn't come through.
Since reopening last May, Zion said she has rehired all nine employees, except two who didn't return, and plans to increase hours and hire another.
Meanwhile, at Oasis, Frazer said she is down from 15 employees to three, including herself, resulting in her roughly 13-hour shifts.
Plus, the price of meat, she said, is roughly 75% higher than before the pandemic, takeout packaging has nearly doubled in price and the state’s gradual minimum wage increase just took effect this month.
"It almost feels targeted," she said about the state restrictions on bars and restaurants and the criteria for different regions. "It should be the whole state."
Previously, the regions created by Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” reopening plan had to meet all four benchmarks to move up a phase, however, Inslee changed requirements last Thursday to allow counties to meet only three instead.
Inslee said he did so, in part, due to empathy for struggling businesses.
To move forward to the next phase, a region must meet three of the four metrics:
• a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of cases.
• a 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of admissions.
• ICU occupancy of less than 90%.
• test positivity of less than 10%.
Last week, the southwest region saw improvements in three categories but still met only the requirement for ICU occupancy.
Thomas, who grabbed a deluxe burger inside Mrs. Beesley's on Monday, said he realized there was a higher chance to get sick when eating indoors, but felt “reasonably safe.”
“I’ll let you know how it goes in about a week,” he said.