Countertop startup to lease Longview’s old water treatment plant

The rental agreement includes access to a driveway, parking area and part of a building that has a roof, and is open on two sides.

Brickey said the area previously stored chlorine to disinfect the water from the Cowlitz River.

Pelozo said the partially outdoor site would provide good air circulation to cut granite.

He previously worked at a granite countertop company in Vancouver that closed, which inspired Pelozo to start his own business.

The lease would be in effect from Feb. 1-Jan. 31, 2022, but either party could terminate the agreement within a 30-day notice. Both could renew the lease as well.

The agreement states that Pelozo would pay $600, plus the entire cost of utilities, each month.

In 2018, The Daily News reported that a supercomputer hosting company was looking to rent the old water treatment plant, but the deal did not go through.

Brickey said that the company cleared some piping and electronics on the property over about three months before abandoning the project.