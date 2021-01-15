Countertop startup to lease Longview’s old water treatment plant

City property that has not been used in almost seven years may be getting a new tenant.
The owner of a granite countertop company is looking to move into a portion of Longview’s decommissioned water treatment plant at 101 Fishers Lane.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, the Longview City Council voted unanimously to allow the city manager to enter into a lease agreement with Mario Pelozo, of Kelso, the owner of Stone Artworks. As of Friday, the parties had not signed the agreement.
The treatment plant’s structures have sat empty since the city changed their water source from the Cowlitz River to an underground well system in 2013.
Since then, the city continued to pay for maintenance and utilities, said John Brickey, Longview Community Development director.
“The facility is just sitting idle,” said Brickey. “It costs us to have it sit there.”
Pelozo said he approached the city about potentially renting a section of the property a few months ago.
The potential lease agreement states that Pelozo will lease three parcels of the site “for the sole purpose of manufacturing granite countertop for sale and installation at customers’ locations.”
Brickey said Pelozo will potentially rent about 800 square feet of the property, which encompasses several acres.
The rental agreement includes access to a driveway, parking area and part of a building that has a roof, and is open on two sides.
Brickey said the area previously stored chlorine to disinfect the water from the Cowlitz River.
Pelozo said the partially outdoor site would provide good air circulation to cut granite.
He previously worked at a granite countertop company in Vancouver that closed, which inspired Pelozo to start his own business.
The lease would be in effect from Feb. 1-Jan. 31, 2022, but either party could terminate the agreement within a 30-day notice. Both could renew the lease as well.
The agreement states that Pelozo would pay $600, plus the entire cost of utilities, each month.
In 2018, The Daily News reported that a supercomputer hosting company was looking to rent the old water treatment plant, but the deal did not go through.
Brickey said that the company cleared some piping and electronics on the property over about three months before abandoning the project.
To comply with the potential 2018 agreement, city council rezoned the property to mixed-use commercial/industrial. Previously, the site was residential, but could operate the water treatment plant in that location as a public service, said Brickey.
Brickey said the site was also on the market, about six years ago, but the city didn’t receive any interested buyers.
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, called the deal “a win-win” at Thursday’s council meeting, because the agreement would bring an extra watchful eye on the property, and support a new local business.
At Thursday’s meeting, a custodian from a neighboring business supported the rental agreement, stating that a new tenant would deter squatters who convene at the nearby railroad tracks.
Pelozo is hoping the rental agreement will lay the groundwork to build his startup, which currently employs one other person, besides himself.
“The idea is always to employ more people and get more jobs,” he said.