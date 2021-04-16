Construction resumes on Beech Street, Washington Way, wraps up on State Routes 432, 411 in Longview

Longview crews are resuming road projects after pausing over the winter, and some are almost complete.

Beech Street

Construction to expand Beech Street should resume within the next few weeks, according to Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash.

The catalyst for extending the street was to create a connection to land owned by the Sari family to develop a business park. The Sari family owned Columbia Ford until the business was sold to the Bud Clary Auto Group in March.

Hash said landowners who would benefit from Beech Street petitioned to have the road built through a state-funded local improvement district.

According to a previous report by The Daily News, the Saris corporation WRSCO Inc. owns about 45 acres of land near Beech Street and California Way. Brothers Pat and Phil Sari and brother-in-law Peter Rybar are the principles of WRSCO Inc.

The $2.8 million project mostly will be supported by state and federal funds, Hash said. The leftover costs will be divided among the adjoining landowners.

Washington Way