Congressional leaders reach deal on pandemic relief: $600 direct payments, unemployment extension

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders agreed this weekend to a nearly $900 billion pandemic relief package to extend federal unemployment payments and forgivable loans for small businesses, and to give direct cash payments to many Americans.
The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.
The House was expected to vote on the legislation on Monday, said a spokeswoman for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. The House would pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight Sunday. The Senate was likely to vote on Monday, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.
“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time. More help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor.
According to senators, the package would allow 11 additional weeks of compensation for jobless Americans, and also add $300 a week to what they receive through their state unemployment program.
The amount of the direct payment would gradually diminish based on income, starting with those who earned more than $75,000 in the 2019 tax year. Those who earned more than $99,000 would receive nothing. Children are eligible for $600. Adult dependents would not qualify, but unlike in the spring, mixed legal status families would be eligible.
It also includes $330 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, though a smaller pool of businesses would qualify than under the previous initiative. The deal also contains money for vaccine production and distribution, food assistance, rent payments, child care and schools.
The package does not provide new money for state and local governments, but it gives them an extra year to spend their share of the $150 billion provided in the CARES Act.
The bipartisan deal crafted by the top four congressional leaders must be passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Trump to become law. The additional federal unemployment aid created by Congress in March in the so-called CARES Act expires Saturday, and most other benefits lapse before the end of the year.
Congressional leaders want to attach the aid to a must-pass $1.4-trillion package to fund the operations of federal agencies through this fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
While Trump has not been involved in the talks, Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin has, and the president is expected to support a deal that has Republican leaders’ backing.
