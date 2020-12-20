Congressional leaders reach deal on pandemic relief: $600 direct payments, unemployment extension

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders agreed this weekend to a nearly $900 billion pandemic relief package to extend federal unemployment payments and forgivable loans for small businesses, and to give direct cash payments to many Americans.

The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

The House was expected to vote on the legislation on Monday, said a spokeswoman for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md. The House would pass a one-day stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight Sunday. The Senate was likely to vote on Monday, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.

“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time. More help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the Senate floor.

According to senators, the package would allow 11 additional weeks of compensation for jobless Americans, and also add $300 a week to what they receive through their state unemployment program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}