Closed for more than a year, local theaters turn to virtual options to stay connected with supporters

“Everything’s been changing even prior to COVID,” she said. “A lot of us in the industry realize we will still be providing some sort of virtual programming (after the pandemic).”

The theater plans to host online stage makeup tutorials in the upcoming months, but no exact dates are set.

Hilarious comedy comes to Love Street Playhouse The hilarious comedy “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig plays April 26 through May 12 at the Love Street Playhouse, 126 Loves Ave., Woodland.

Owner and Artistic Director for Woodland’s Love Street Playhouse Melinda Pallotta will teach courses that include applying makeup to appear older, young, scarred, or to be animals or inanimate objects.

Pallotta said she advises makeup for actors at her and her husband Lou’s theater, which also has been closed for over a year.

Vanished revenue

Ragsdale said the Columbia Theatre lost about 90% of its earned revenue since March 2020. Typically, she said, about 65% of the theater’s revenue comes from ticket sales, 20% from rentals and the rest from donations and grants.

The venue has not hosted a performance or rental for over a year, and has one rental tentatively scheduled in August.

Love Street Playhouse has not earned revenue since the March 2020 closure.