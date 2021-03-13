City of Longview awards Neighborhood Park Grant funds to Roy Morse Park baseball fields, Mint Valley Racquet Complex

Thursday, the council also awarded $21,000 to Mint Valley Racquet Complex & Fitness Club to fix its torn ceiling, which is about 35 years old and has pieces hanging from the rafters.

Donnie Harlan, director of the fitness complex, spoke at the meeting and said condensation falls from the ceiling to the tennis courts. He said the courts also need resurfaced, but the ceiling must be fixed first to prevent damaging and staining resurfaced courts.

Mint Valley requested $4,000 more than what was awarded, which equals the maximum $25,000 the city had to grant. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended reducing Mint Valley’s award to fund both requests and council approved.

For 24 years, locals have applied for Neighborhood Park Grant funds to improve city parks. The city matches 50% of out-of-pocket costs, but not donated funds, services or supplies. Granted funds are usually about half of the expected projects’ total costs and funds are awarded as reimbursements after projects are completed.

At the meeting, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the Neighborhood Park Grant allows the city to “leverage its real estate excise tax dollars which are restricted for capital improvements to city parks facilities.”

Since 1997, the city has awarded $557,665 in matching funds for 105 projects like constructing the covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea last year. Past projects include adding the disc golf course at Roy Morse Park and T-ball fields at 7th Avenue Park, as well as resurfacing the Vandercook Park tennis courts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.