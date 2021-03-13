City of Longview awards Neighborhood Park Grant funds to Roy Morse Park baseball fields, Mint Valley Racquet Complex

Baseball fans can soon use indoor restrooms at Roy Morse Park and tennis players can avoid a leaky ceiling at Mint Valley Racquet Complex & Fitness Club.
Thursday, March 11, the Longview City Council unanimously approved two new capital projects using its longstanding Neighborhood Park Grant to fix the restrooms at the Babe Ruth baseball fields at Roy Morse Park and torn ceiling at Mint Valley Racquet Complex.
The council awarded $4,000 to repair the brick-and-mortar restrooms at the baseball fields used by the Longview Babe Ruth baseball teams. The restrooms have not worked in about three years, according to the Longview Parks and Recreation report, and, every season, portable restrooms are rented by the teams for $2,000 a year.
The city is considering building an $87 million sports complex at Roy Morse Park, which Longview Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills said would replace the two current baseball fields, as well as the restrooms. However, she said the sports complex “is outside of the plan for at least the next two years” and fixing the restrooms would benefit Longview Babe Ruth now.
In 2019, the council approved the sport complex’s master plan, which would include two baseballs fields, five softball fields, one full-sized soccer field, disc golf field, recreational building, loop trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, pickleball and tennis courts, spray park and fitness areas.
Thursday, the council also awarded $21,000 to Mint Valley Racquet Complex & Fitness Club to fix its torn ceiling, which is about 35 years old and has pieces hanging from the rafters.
Donnie Harlan, director of the fitness complex, spoke at the meeting and said condensation falls from the ceiling to the tennis courts. He said the courts also need resurfaced, but the ceiling must be fixed first to prevent damaging and staining resurfaced courts.
Mint Valley requested $4,000 more than what was awarded, which equals the maximum $25,000 the city had to grant. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recommended reducing Mint Valley’s award to fund both requests and council approved.
For 24 years, locals have applied for Neighborhood Park Grant funds to improve city parks. The city matches 50% of out-of-pocket costs, but not donated funds, services or supplies. Granted funds are usually about half of the expected projects’ total costs and funds are awarded as reimbursements after projects are completed.
At the meeting, Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said the Neighborhood Park Grant allows the city to “leverage its real estate excise tax dollars which are restricted for capital improvements to city parks facilities.”
Since 1997, the city has awarded $557,665 in matching funds for 105 projects like constructing the covered basketball court at Lake Sacajawea last year. Past projects include adding the disc golf course at Roy Morse Park and T-ball fields at 7th Avenue Park, as well as resurfacing the Vandercook Park tennis courts.