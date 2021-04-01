Child agency employee pleads not guilty to child molestation

Martin Daniel Perez, 34, of Kelso, who worked at two agencies that help children, pleaded not guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court Thursday on two counts of first-degree child molestation.

A representative from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families said Perez is an employee at the department's Kelso office, but declined to provide any additional details about Perez.

Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families is a state social services agency focused on the welfare of children. The agency also recruits and trains foster parents.

Kara Harris, director of the Progress Center, said Perez also previously worked at the Longview organization, which provides developmental services for families of children from birth to age 3.

Harris said Perez "did not directly work with children" as a case manager. She said he voluntarily left the position.

According to the probable cause statement, Perez and the victim knew each other prior to the alleged crime.

The alleged crime took place from August 2018 to June 2019 when the victim was about 11.

A sexual assault protection order was issued by the court to prevent Perez from contacting the victim or anyone under age 16 unrelated to him.

