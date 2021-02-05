Check out mobile hotspots from Longview library

Now when you check out books at the Longview Public Library, you can also take the internet.

Check out free mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for up to six weeks at a time to access free internet beyond the library walls.

“The goal is to keep people connected,” said library director Chris Skaugset, “to remove barriers to digital access and expand connectivity options in our community."

You can check out a hotspot, like you would a book or DVD.

There are 13 devices currently available. Borrowers must be at least 18 and have a valid library card.

According to the city, "hotspots are portable, easy to use and provide a connection to the internet by using nearby cellular towers to create a wireless network that can be shared between mobile-enabled devices. Signal strength will vary based on the physical location of the hotspot."

Skaugset said that today's reliance on virtual connections, thanks to the pandemic, fueled the need for the library to offer hotspots.

"With students live-streaming classes, adults attending virtual meetings and so much of daily life online, the need for service has never been higher," he said.