Castle Rock shop features dozens of Lower Columbia artisans

The store is located in just an ordinary small-town strip mall, but inside, owners Erica Schwartz and Emma Anderson handpick contemporary products, like candles, natural cleaners, vintage furniture and clothing, vinyl stickers and paintings. Products are produced by makers in local cities like Castle Rock, Toledo, Battle Ground and Longview.

Schwartz and Anderson collaborated on their dream to open an artisan shop when fate reunited the two Midwest natives in the same Winlock neighborhood.

Schwartz, from Minnesota, and Anderson, from South Dakota, knew each other growing up, then each moved to Washington, separately, married and started families down the street from one another. Both create a few items for the shop too; Schwartz crochets and Anderson sews.

In addition to selling in the store, vendors’ products are sold on the business’ website www.littlemodernm.com, which also includes links to makers’ social media pages or websites.

“We both like to support small businesses,” said Schwartz. “We wanted to give people a place to display their stuff online and in store so [buyers] could see it for themselves and try to get their products out a different way.”

Studies show spending money locally stays local.

