Castle Rock School Board position opens

There is an open position on the Castle Rock School Board of Directors through November 2021.

Matt Everett will resign from board position No. 2 on March 31, leaving eight months left of his term to be filled.

Everett served after 3 1/2 years with the district.

Apply through 3 p.m., April 1 at www.crschools.org under the "school board" tab or pick up documents at the Castle Rock School District office at 600 Huntington Ave. South, Castle Rock.

Applicants will be reviewed in an executive session April 13. The candidates will be interviewed in an open session at 5:30 p.m., April 27 and the new member is scheduled to be appointed by May 1.

