Castle Rock officer fires shots, injured after patrol car rammed

A Castle Rock police officer suffered serious injuries late Sunday night after a Longview man drove a van into his patrol car following a routine traffic stop near Toutle, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Just before midnight, Feb. 28, the officer tried to pull over a van that had been reported stolen, according to a press release. To evade police, the van reportedly hit the patrol car twice.

The officer fired shots at the van, but the suspects weren't hit and fled on foot, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies reported the officer was transported for medical treatment. He was not identified, and no further information about his injuries was provided.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and other police agencies helped detain the suspects, according to a press release.

The driver of the van, Dale E. Woodley Jr, 40, of Longview, was booked on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, criminal trespass, and third-degree attempted theft.

The passenger Timothy R. Bean, 33, of Longview was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

