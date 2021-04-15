Castle Rock Library cuts paid staff, operates on donations as levy approved for August ballots

After residents denied a special tax levy to support the Castle Rock Public Library each of the past 2 years, supporters hope to turn the tide in August.
The library has operated without tax revenue since the start of 2020 and depleted its reserves in June of that year. The facility has run on donations since, but may not be able to maintain its operations on goodwill alone.
The Castle Rock City Council voted to approve placing the levy on the August ballot Monday. The library district will ask city residents to pay $0.20 less than previous levy requests, amounting to $75 a year for owners of homes worth $250,000.
If voters oppose the measure, the request will appear again on November ballots.
Library boosters say they continue to cut costs as they search for new funding streams in case voters reject the levy again.
Castle Rock cuts
Former library director Vicki Selander retired in December 2020 after 20 years with the organization as a way to get her pay and benefits off the library's budget. She continues to work as the facility's main volunteer.
“Now, we're only having to come up with enough money to keep the doors open, just the electricity, water and phone," she said.
Selander said it costs $1,500 a month in donations to operate the facility with no staff and reduced hours.
From 2010-18, the Castle Rock Public Library levy cost city homeowners $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The new request asks for $0.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value through 2022.
Selander said the city of Castle Rock covered library operations until 2000, when state budget cuts forced the city to trim its spending.
She said the library district could only legally be formed by asking voters to pass "excess levies," which requires more than 60% approval.
The levy failed in 2019 with 57% support and nearly 58% in 2020, according to the Cowlitz County Elections Office.
"What I would really like to see happen is have the Legislature change that requirement … to be a simple majority," said Selander. "That is very frustrating because it means the minority is ruling."
If the levy fails this year, Selander said the district has limited options. She said the library could close or continue to run on donations, possibly by forming a nonprofit to oversee management.
Charges elsewhere
Without a local library, Castle Rock residents would have to pay to access services from nearby libraries, like most Cowlitz County districts.
Selander said patrons from outside Castle Rock are charged $25 for a library card.
Patrons outside the city of Kalama are charged $35 a year for a library card, according to Kalama Public Library Director Elaine Bystrom. She said 181 patrons pay the fee and 469 are city residents and receive free cards. The Kalama Public Library is funded by the city.
Patrons outside the city of Woodland are charged $44 a year, according to the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries Communications and Marketing Director Tak Kendrick.
The Woodland Community Library is part of the Fort Vancouver district. City residents vote on levies with the rest of the district, which includes Vancouver and Battle Ground.
Selander said Castle Rock could not join the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries District because a state law requires library districts to be located next to each other.
She said Castle Rock could possibly join the Timberland Regional Library, which has locations in Toledo and Winlock, but she said she hasn't recently contacted the district to review options.
New option
A library district in an unincorporated part of Cowlitz County called Yale found a unique funding source and its first brick-and-mortar library is scheduled to open this July.
The Yale Valley Community Library runs its own district and contracts with the Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries District for services, said Friends of the Yale Valley Community Library Member Mariah Reese.
Reese said the district was created decades ago. Contracting services, she said, allows locals to manage operations while accessing Fort Vancouver's large catalog, which a small district like Yale's couldn't afford.
"Having a separate library district allows the board of directors to make decisions about what’s best for people in this area," she said.
Kendrick called the Yale Valley Community Library a “self-service location.” He said patrons will scan their library cards to enter the new 2,000 square foot building and again to check out materials. Staff will be there to stock materials and run programs.
Forming a district worked for Yale, but efforts in other parts of unincorporated Cowlitz County have not. A 2019 ballot position to create a library district within the Woodland School District — including Caples, Woodage and Woodland Heights — failed by nearly 74%, according to the Cowlitz County Elections Office.
In Castle Rock, Selander said she is not giving up hope the library will continue.
"I’m willing to stay and fight for whatever will keep the library open," she said. "I just don't want to let the library die."