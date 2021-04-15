Castle Rock Library cuts paid staff, operates on donations as levy approved for August ballots

After residents denied a special tax levy to support the Castle Rock Public Library each of the past 2 years, supporters hope to turn the tide in August.

The library has operated without tax revenue since the start of 2020 and depleted its reserves in June of that year. The facility has run on donations since, but may not be able to maintain its operations on goodwill alone.

The Castle Rock City Council voted to approve placing the levy on the August ballot Monday. The library district will ask city residents to pay $0.20 less than previous levy requests, amounting to $75 a year for owners of homes worth $250,000.

If voters oppose the measure, the request will appear again on November ballots.

Library boosters say they continue to cut costs as they search for new funding streams in case voters reject the levy again.

Castle Rock cuts

Former library director Vicki Selander retired in December 2020 after 20 years with the organization as a way to get her pay and benefits off the library's budget. She continues to work as the facility's main volunteer.

“Now, we're only having to come up with enough money to keep the doors open, just the electricity, water and phone," she said.

