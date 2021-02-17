Capital gains tax proposal scaled back, clears Ways and Means, headed for Senate vote

Prior to the amendment, SB 5096 would have applied a 9% tax to capital gains earnings in excess of $25,000 for individuals and $50,000 for those who file jointly. Some exemptions would have been provided for sole proprietor businesses, retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry.

As amended, SB 5096 would apply a 7% tax to profits from the sale of stocks and bonds, personal property and the sale of a business but only if those profits are in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and those who file jointly. Exemptions have been broadened to include the sale of a house, a family-owned small business, commercial real estate, retirement accounts, or agricultural and timber land. Any profits from stocks and bonds under $250,000 are also excluded, and the exemption for the sale of a family-owned small business was expanded to exempt the sale of any family-owned small business that grosses less than $6 million per year.

The capital gains tax would not take effect until the second year of the next biennium. It would raise an estimated $550 million per year, which would be dedicated to funding childcare priorities and building a future tax infrastructure that corrects the upside-down nature of our tax code, including through possible tax relief for low- and middle-income families.