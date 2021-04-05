Businesses, worker advocates at odds over impact of expanded unemployment

Cowlitz County unemployment rates drop, extended federal benefits secured Federal funds are providing a safety net for thousands of Cowlitz County residents, as other benefits — usually covered by the state — come to…

A recent study by Forbes ranked Washington state among the top five highest weekly unemployment payment claims across the country with an average of $447. Weekly claims cap at $844 in the state.

In addition to state benefits, the CARES Act provided an additional $600 a week to filers starting in March 2020, which was later reduced to $300. The American Rescue Plan Act extended the $300 through Sept. 6.

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, workers can turn down an offered position and receive unemployment if they have a valid reason to decline the offer, including if they or someone they live with or care for are at a high risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

Casetta said he has not faced staff shortages at his other businesses throughout the pandemic, but the struggles emphasized his reliance on his crew. He owns two other restaurants — Fire Mountain Grill in Toutle and Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill in Battle Ground — as well as Summerland Catering Services in Longview.

“It teaches us to keep really good care of the people who are working for us,” he said. “Giving them the hours they need and a paycheck that makes sense.”

