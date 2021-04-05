Businesses, worker advocates at odds over impact of expanded unemployment

Mike Casetta said he could reopen his Longview restaurant if he could find qualified workers to hire.
Reduced staff forced him to cut hours, until profits dipped too low to keep the doors open at Red Kitchen.
“The biggest challenge is staffing with added unemployment benefits,” he said. “A lot of people are making more on unemployment than working. I don’t blame them, but from an owner’s standpoint, it’s hard to find employees.”
Open positions take longer to fill today in Cowlitz County than before the pandemic. Businesses blame increased unemployment benefits, while workforce advocates attribute the issue to the pandemic’s effects on health and families.
A less familiar program offered by the state’s unemployment office called SharedWork can help by offering subsidies to pay for workers whose hours are reduced, but whose income is too high to receive substantial unemployment checks.
Unemployment
Over the roughly two months of searching for three back-of-house positions last summer, Casetta said a couple dozen people applied, but none committed.
He had a harder time filling those positions than openings before the pandemic, but no applicants directly told him they did not accept due to larger unemployment checks from federal relief programs.
A recent study by Forbes ranked Washington state among the top five highest weekly unemployment payment claims across the country with an average of $447. Weekly claims cap at $844 in the state.
In addition to state benefits, the CARES Act provided an additional $600 a week to filers starting in March 2020, which was later reduced to $300. The American Rescue Plan Act extended the $300 through Sept. 6.
According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, workers can turn down an offered position and receive unemployment if they have a valid reason to decline the offer, including if they or someone they live with or care for are at a high risk of contracting severe COVID-19.
Casetta said he has not faced staff shortages at his other businesses throughout the pandemic, but the struggles emphasized his reliance on his crew. He owns two other restaurants — Fire Mountain Grill in Toutle and Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill in Battle Ground — as well as Summerland Catering Services in Longview.
“It teaches us to keep really good care of the people who are working for us,” he said. “Giving them the hours they need and a paycheck that makes sense.”
SharedWork
When employers are forced to cut staff’s hours, the state program SharedWork can cover workers’ missing pay to encourage employees to return to work instead of filing for unemployment. As workers’ paychecks increase, their unemployment benefits decrease.
SharedWork enrollment in Cowlitz County has increased 10 times since the pandemic began. Cheryl Brown, a SharedWork program supervisor, said six Cowlitz County employees were registered for the program in 2019, compared to 64 today.
“With businesses having to close their doors, they are working with limited staff and limited hours available for their staff,” said Brown. “The SharedWork program really does work to bring back your employees.”
Brown said the federal government is fully supporting the program. Employers must enroll at least two permanent workers in the program to qualify. Besides being permanent workers, they also must be eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
Job openings
Darcy Hoffman is the director of business services at Workforce Southwest Washington, a state nonprofit that uses federal funds to help Washingtonians find work through their WorkSource offices.
Hoffman said it takes an average of 15 days longer to fill an open position in Cowlitz County on WorkSource’s online job listings than it did in 2018. She said Workforce considers a job filled when it no longer is posted online.
Hoffman attributes the slower turnaround to fear of contracting the coronavirus, lack of child care options while schools are closed and caring for elderly or other high-risk people.
“A lot of people who’ve lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic are people in those frontline positions — we’re talking about food services, hospitality, tourism and recreation,” she said. “I think they have bigger considerations that they might be weighing like safety and returning to work.”
A study by Yale, released last summer, also found no link between increased unemployment benefits from the federal government and reduced unemployment.
With an unemployment rate about a percentage point above the state average, the labor pool in Cowlitz County is high, said Hoffman, but job openings aren’t high enough.
She said about 4,000 people in Cowlitz County currently are collecting unemployment, but there are only about 1,000 job openings.
“What people are contending with right now is the availability of jobs, even if everyone was actively seeking work,” she said.