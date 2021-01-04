Neighbors in Need nears $90,000
Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy has reached $89,307.
The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.
The drive ended Dec. 28. Last-minute donations still are arriving and being counted. Neighbors in Need has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.
The latest donations:
$600: Bill Tuss for our next president Joe Biden.
$500: John Potter and anonymous.
$150: Donna and family in memory of Richard “Dick” Lecker.
$100: Mike and Heidi Polis in memory of Robert and Joyce Jenzen.
$35: Kenneth and Ruth Sanders.
TDN seeking food information
Do you know of a community organization that’s helping distribute food or other supplies? The Daily News is compiling a list of local resources for those in need and we’d like your help putting it together! If you know of a food distribution group, large or small, please send us an email at frontdoor@tdn.com. Please include the name of the group, distribution times, the location and contact information for the group.
Mudslide on Pacific Highway closes road as crews assess damage
Pacific Highway just north of Griffith Road is closed at least through Tuesday as road crews deal with a mudslide undermining the road.
According to Clark County Public Works Communications Manager Magan Reed, road crews discovered the slide Monday about 0.2 miles north of NW Griffith Road.
Reed said crews are in the process of closing the road and adding detour signs. On Tuesday, geotechnical engineers will assess the damage. She said the department will have a timeline on repairs after the assessment.
No injuries in Rainier fire
There were no injuries in a Jan. 1 shop fire on Old Rainier Road, according to Columbia County Fire & Rescue.
The evening fire was in a shop at a private residence in Rainier and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Columbia County Fire & Rescue said.
Columbia County Fire & Rescue sent three engines, a medic, a chief and the public information officer. Rainier Police, Clatskanie Fire and Clatskanie PUD also assisted.
— The Daily News