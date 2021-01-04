Neighbors in Need nears $90,000

Neighbors in Need, The Daily News’ holiday season drive to help feed the needy has reached $89,307.

The fundraiser, which started Nov. 22, benefits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The drive ended Dec. 28. Last-minute donations still are arriving and being counted. Neighbors in Need has raised $1.37 million since 1987. The Daily News covers all overhead and administrative costs, so every penny raised goes to the charities.

The latest donations:

$600: Bill Tuss for our next president Joe Biden.

$500: John Potter and anonymous.

$150: Donna and family in memory of Richard “Dick” Lecker.

$100: Mike and Heidi Polis in memory of Robert and Joyce Jenzen.

$35: Kenneth and Ruth Sanders.

