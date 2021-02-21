Bricks offer up memories of days past at Wallace Elementary in Kelso

Old school memories linger, and Saturday offered dozens of alums of Wallace Elementary in Kelso opportunities to revisit those memories, brick by brick.

A new Wallace Elementary opened in September right next to the old 4th Avenue school, which had been home to multiple generations of students and staff for 78 years.

Visitors invited by school officials sifted through piles of rubble as if they were looking for buried treasure until they found just the right brick. Large excavators still shared playground space with swings and climbers, as the demolition that began Feb. 8 continues into this week.

Two current Wallace Elementary students, Kyle and Payton Kobler, got bricks from the old school demolition with dad, Joe Kobler, on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The family is considering adding them to a new sidewalk, “or maybe make some kind of a wishing well,” said Joe.

Michael Caines loaded up his truck with several armfuls of bricks. He attended Wallace as a kindergartener in 1950.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also got brick out of the old Kelso high school, which me and my wife attended,” he said. “I know it’s kind of corny, but it’s history – it’s part of us, this brick is a part of us.”