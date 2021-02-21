Bricks offer up memories of days past at Wallace Elementary in Kelso

Old school memories linger, and Saturday offered dozens of alums of Wallace Elementary in Kelso opportunities to revisit those memories, brick by brick.
A new Wallace Elementary opened in September right next to the old 4th Avenue school, which had been home to multiple generations of students and staff for 78 years.
Visitors invited by school officials sifted through piles of rubble as if they were looking for buried treasure until they found just the right brick. Large excavators still shared playground space with swings and climbers, as the demolition that began Feb. 8 continues into this week.
Two current Wallace Elementary students, Kyle and Payton Kobler, got bricks from the old school demolition with dad, Joe Kobler, on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The family is considering adding them to a new sidewalk, “or maybe make some kind of a wishing well,” said Joe.
Michael Caines loaded up his truck with several armfuls of bricks. He attended Wallace as a kindergartener in 1950.
“We also got brick out of the old Kelso high school, which me and my wife attended,” he said. “I know it’s kind of corny, but it’s history – it’s part of us, this brick is a part of us.”
Bryan Rothfus, who has been a custodian at Wallace for 31 years, lives in the neighborhood. He stopped by Saturday morning to watch the steady stream of families and individuals picking up brick or two – even a couple with wheelbarrow loads – from the piles of rubble at the old school.
“If you want a brick, there’s a good one,” he told one visitor.
He likes the new school, but noted it is 14,000 square feet bigger, and “more to clean.”
Ruthfus said he welcomed the modern equipment at the new school. “The old school had a boiler, and then after we had a flood in ’96, that end of the building sank and then they had to rebuild that end of the building in ’97, and they put an air handler up on the roof…that’s what that big pile of rubble is, on the other side of the playground.” The new school has eight HVAC units on it, he said.
The piles of brick stirred some personal memories. Rothfus attended elementary school at Washington Elementary, “then they tore that down.”
Another maintenance worker at Wallace, Tim Thomas, stopped by with his friend, Jackson Stewart and his toddler daughter Hallie, to pick up couple of bricks. Stewart attended Wallace, as did his dad. “Kind of crazy, isn’t it?” he said. Not really.