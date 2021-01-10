Braun sees new bipartisan efforts in 2021 Legislature

It’s that “aggressive response” to the pandemic that has been fueling anti-Inslee sentiment among many GOP-dominated areas of the state, including Braun’s. At least three restaurants in his district are embarking on uphill legal battles as they defy Inslee’s order to stay closed to indoor dining until COVID-19 infection rates subside.

Today at 1 p.m. 19th District Representative Jim Walsh is holding a rally of the “Olympia Freedom Party, with speeches by GOP party leaders on the steps of the Washington State Capitol.

“The Olympia Freedom Party is to rally support for our Legislature while in session to pass a bill limiting the governor’s powers and prohibit Covid-19 vaccine discrimination,” a flyer for the rally said.

Because of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and recent demonstrations in Olympia, the governor has activated the Washington State National Guard to help with security at the Capitol Campus in Olympia when the 2021 legislative session begins Monday.

Inslee has authorized up to 750 members of the Guard to be in Olympia in coordination with the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement. These measures are in addition to the regular Capitol Campus security.