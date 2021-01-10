Braun sees new bipartisan efforts in 2021 Legislature

Heading into tomorrow’s opening of the Washington Legislature, the Senate’s new minority leader, John Braun, of Centralia, is optimistic that a new bipartisan spirit will prevail, despite the contentious politics of 2020.
That’s not because of a sudden rush of inter-party comaraderie, but rather the realities of a flush state budget and a resilient economy, said Braun, whose 20th District includes Cowlitz County, in an interview last week with The Daily News.
Braun was re-elected without opposition to his third term Nov. 3. Later in the month he was tapped by his caucus to be the new minority leader.
He said that new federal aid for businesses and to school districts hurt by the continuing pandemic should ease demands on state funds for that effort. This bolsters the GOP argument that legislators this year should apply “a light touch” to the economy, which means “no additional taxes.”
Gov. Jay Inslee last week said his budget priorities in 2021 will be to continue “an aggressive response to the ongoing pandemic” and build more capacity for tackling future public health crises.
The governor and his Democratic majority in both houses also want to focus on the state’s economy and to support households, students, workers and businesses impacted by the pandemic.
It’s that “aggressive response” to the pandemic that has been fueling anti-Inslee sentiment among many GOP-dominated areas of the state, including Braun’s. At least three restaurants in his district are embarking on uphill legal battles as they defy Inslee’s order to stay closed to indoor dining until COVID-19 infection rates subside.
Today at 1 p.m. 19th District Representative Jim Walsh is holding a rally of the “Olympia Freedom Party, with speeches by GOP party leaders on the steps of the Washington State Capitol.
“The Olympia Freedom Party is to rally support for our Legislature while in session to pass a bill limiting the governor’s powers and prohibit Covid-19 vaccine discrimination,” a flyer for the rally said.
Because of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and recent demonstrations in Olympia, the governor has activated the Washington State National Guard to help with security at the Capitol Campus in Olympia when the 2021 legislative session begins Monday.
Inslee has authorized up to 750 members of the Guard to be in Olympia in coordination with the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement. These measures are in addition to the regular Capitol Campus security.
The legislature was going to conduct its business virtually, out of pandemic concerns, but at midweek last week, legislators realized that the state constitution required in-person sessions, so face masks and distancing will replace Zoom meetings that had been planned.
Republicans since April had unsuccessfully sought a special session of the legislature, to tackle state budget concerns and to debate the governor’s emergency powers that allowed the wide-ranging pandemic responses.
The GOP caucus warned in a statement last week that “Washington’s future depends on a more collaborative and transparent democratic process involving legislators who have been elected to represent people from every corner of the state.”
“When the approach to governing is more like ruling, with unilateral dictates that can seem punitive, distrustful and emotionally cruel, it is no surprise that anger and resentment are a result.”
Braun believes that beyond the debate over the governor’s emergency regulations, there may be a broad bipartisan consensus on “things the legislature can do to protect vulnerable populations in our long-term care populations.”
“Our budget is essentially balanced over the next four and half years — and that’s without using any of the $2 billion rainy day fund,” he said. “We are very fortunate to be in very good shape.”
The new federal stimulus package approved by Congress is expected to deliver $800 million to Washington state schools, and Braun said he is hopeful the state’s students will be “back in school safely as soon as possible.”