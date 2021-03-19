Boy Scouts return to in-person meetings in southwest Washington

Cowlitz County Boy Scouts can meet in person again after more than a year of holding virtual meetings to protect members from the airborne coronavirus.

The local Boy Scouts of America council announced March 18 the organization will re-open in-person activities to small groups in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

The change will bring long awaited social opportunities for scouts, said Todd McDonald, Cascade Pacific Council of Boys Scouts of America director of program.

“While most schools remain closed and kids are feeling disconnected, this re-opening of in-person activities is going to give our scouts a feeling of normalcy, which will be an incredible boost to their mental and physical health," he said.

The Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America adopted new COVID-19 safety measures, including allowing members to meet in groups of 10 with two scout leaders.

Attendees must follow county and Boy Scout guidelines like meeting outdoors and wearing masks.