At PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Katina Lee and Bradley John Peterson of Longview, a girl, Alice Penny Peterson, born April 13. Grandparents are Elray and Elizabeth Ishaw of Doty, Wash., and Ken and Joleen Peterson of Grandview, Wash.

Alicia Linda Valseca and Nicolas Wayne Howe of Longview, a girl, Ronnie Rose Sequoia Howe, born April 14. Grandparents are Haley Urie of Longview and Louis Valseca of St. Helens, Ore.; and Denise Timm of Amboy, and David Howe of Rainier.