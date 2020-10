AT PEACEHEALTH ST. JOHN MEDICAL CENTER

To Valerie Nicole Harrell of Longview, a boy, Lucas Jaydale Harrell, Sept 11. Grandparents are Valerie L. Harrell of Kelso and Daniel Harrell of Longview. To Alexis Jayde DeLaGrange, a girl, Ember Ridge DeLaGrange, Oct. 6. Grandparents are Nikki Grauman and Kirby DeLaGrange, both of Kelso.