AT PEACEHEALTH SOUTHEWST MEDICAL CENTER, VANCOUVER
To Ashley K. and Ben R. Storedahl, a girl, Reagan R. Storedahl, born April 2.
To Ashley K. and Ben R. Storedahl, a girl, Reagan R. Storedahl, born April 2.
