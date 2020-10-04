Bill in the works to ban Native American mascots

“Kill the Braves, or kill the Chieftains. Those types of language and words being used, it really doesn’t portray a good imagery of a mascot. It’s teaching these little ones from the next generation that this is who Native Americans are.”

Nisqually Tribal Council member,Willie Frank II is on the record as standing in steadfast opposition to trivializing First Nations people by turning them into mascots.

“One of the most degrading things for us as Native people is to see a non-Native running around in our regalia with their face painted and they’re war whooping or they’re chanting,” Willie Frank III has said. “That’s tough to see.”

For Rep. Lekanoff, there is no doubt that the time has come to retire most Native American mascots. While she knows that process may be difficult she believes that it is an essential step toward more equitable relations between citizens of sovereign tribal nations and the United States of America itself.

“1993 was a long time ago, and I find it curious that we are still trying to do the right thing... This is such an interesting time and if we can make these changes the next generation is going to come up and thank us,” Lekanoff said. “It’s time for us to heal. It’s time for us to treat our people of color with respect. It’s time for us to honor the culture of Native Americans.”

