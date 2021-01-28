Bill Ammons resurrects A Day of Kindness to break COVID-19 worry

“Every day is a day of kindness for me,” said Ammons.

On Feb. 1, Ammons, who lives in Castle Rock, suggested locals call someone who you haven’t spoken to in a while, help an elderly person carry their groceries or just ask someone how they are doing.

“It doesn’t have to cost money, you can just say hello,” he said.

Even businesses, like Country Village Nutrition Shoppe in Longview, are joining. At the nutrition store, sign up for free to win a gift basket filled with up to $200 worth of immune builders.

Gayle Acker, the shop’s manager, said staff always try to go the extra mile for customers, including delivery goods and handing out free samples to those low on cash.

Acker grew up in the area, and said she’s heard of Ammons, and what she called his “heart for the people,” her whole life. She’s helped with his other events too.

“This is our community and we love to give back,” said Acker.

It was Ammons father, he said, who fueled his community volunteerism as a youngster growing up in Kelso. In 1932 his dad, Bert, opened Pacific Barber Shop, after growing up in poverty with an alcoholic father and helping to raise his eight siblings.