As Cowlitz County heads into Phase 3, restaurant owners aim to hire, workers look for jobs

Jay Smith has five servers at his Fat Moose Bar & Grill in Woodland but is looking to hire two more. He expects to get busier.
“We get to go to Phase 3 Monday, so I figured I'd pick up an extra couple people,” he said Thursday.
After a year of shutdowns, banned indoor seating and reduced seating capacity, area restaurants are getting closer to filling their entire dining rooms again, and both restaurant owners and unemployed workers seek to benefit.
Cowlitz County, like the rest of the Washington state, moves into Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan Monday, March 22. Restaurants can seat at 50% capacity, up from 25% under the loosened restrictions.
Restaurant workers also become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines March 31.
According to Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee’s Office, Phase 3 allows a maximum of 400 people or 50% capacity, whichever is lower, for all currently permitted indoor industries and activities, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Masks and social distancing still are required.
The state banned indoor dining last spring to protect Washingtonians from the airborne coronavirus and again in the fall, after reopening for a few months. Since Valentine’s Day, restaurants have been permitted to seat at 25% capacity.
Smith said his revenue was cut in half before indoor dining was reopened, and hasn't reached pre-COVID sales. He said he spends about $3,200 a month to rent a tent and two heaters to increase his seating capacity outside.
Metrics
Inslee also changed how COVID-19 progress is measured to loosen state restrictions. Now, counties will be evaluated individually every three weeks starting April 12. Previously, Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 progress was evaluated in conjunction with neighboring Clark, Skamania and Klickitat counties.
Counties like Cowlitz with a population above 50,000 must meet two new metrics to prevent reverting to Phase 2: Maintaining an average of new COVID-19 cases at or below 200 per 100,000 residents for 14 days and an average of new hospitalizations at or below five per 100,000 residents for 7 days.
If the statewide intensive care bed capacity exceeds 90%, all counties revert a phase, according to the governor's website.
Hiring
As state restrictions loosen, more local restaurants are hiring. According to Workforce — which provides employment and training for Washingtonians through a partnership of local, state and nonprofit agencies — the fourth current most in-demand occupations in Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are fast food and counter workers, followed by first-line supervisors and food preparation and serving workers.
McDonald’s is among the top 10 businesses in the three counties currently offering the most open positions.
Locals in the food industry also are out of work. According to the Washington Employment Security Department, accommodations and food service workers filed the second-most claims in the county during the latest week of reports, ending March 13, preceded only by construction employees.
On March 4, a call for open interviews at the Burger King on Oregon Way in Longview brought a 17-year-old looking for her first job, a stay-at-home mom of 22 years looking to return to the workforce and Brayden Thill, 20, of Longview, who has been searching for steady work since December.
"I'm going to be running out of money for rent in a few months, so I'm applying here to not only get job experience, but to make sure I don't end up homeless," he said.
Thill said he isn't sure if he qualifies for unemployment, so hasn't applied, and has been living on his savings.
Overall, the number of people filing unemployment claims in the Cowlitz County is dropping. Since the last week of 2020, the number of Cowlitz County initial unemployment claims — filed when workers first lose their jobs — has nearly halved. From January to March 6, the number of continued unemployment claims — filed each week to receive unemployment checks — has dropped by 200.