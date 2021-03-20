As Cowlitz County heads into Phase 3, restaurant owners aim to hire, workers look for jobs

McDonald’s is among the top 10 businesses in the three counties currently offering the most open positions.

Locals in the food industry also are out of work. According to the Washington Employment Security Department, accommodations and food service workers filed the second-most claims in the county during the latest week of reports, ending March 13, preceded only by construction employees.

On March 4, a call for open interviews at the Burger King on Oregon Way in Longview brought a 17-year-old looking for her first job, a stay-at-home mom of 22 years looking to return to the workforce and Brayden Thill, 20, of Longview, who has been searching for steady work since December.

"I'm going to be running out of money for rent in a few months, so I'm applying here to not only get job experience, but to make sure I don't end up homeless," he said.

Thill said he isn't sure if he qualifies for unemployment, so hasn't applied, and has been living on his savings.

Overall, the number of people filing unemployment claims in the Cowlitz County is dropping. Since the last week of 2020, the number of Cowlitz County initial unemployment claims — filed when workers first lose their jobs — has nearly halved. From January to March 6, the number of continued unemployment claims — filed each week to receive unemployment checks — has dropped by 200.

